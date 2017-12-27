Sumter woman accused of causing three car wrecks, including one with deputy's patrol car

Mia Thornton, 21, is charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights, however, deputies say more charges are expected. (Source: SCSO)

A Sumter County woman is facing serious charges after deputies say she stole and wrecked three vehicles Wednesday morning, including a sheriff’s deputy's car.

Mia Thornton, 21, is charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights, however, deputies say more charges are expected.

Thornton reportedly stole her boyfriend's car and wrecked it on Eagle Road at about 8 a.m. before she began walking into town. A good Samaritan offered her a ride and she then grabbed the steering wheel of the car and caused a wreck on Pinewood Road. When the driver got out of the car to check on the people in the car that was hit, Thornton then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. She then wrecked the car a second time on Pinewood Road and got out and resumed walking towards town.

Shortly after, she was picked up by a tow truck driver who took her back to the wrecked car on Pinewood Road where authorities arrested her. While in custody, she slipped out of the handcuffs, and took off with the deputy's vehicle, leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes and ended when Thornton crashed through a gate and fence at Sumter Industrial Park before plowing into a tree. She was once again taken into custody.

Deputies say Thornton caused about $15,000 worth of damage to Sumter Industrial Park and more than $10,000 worth of damage to the patrol car. There has not been an estimate of damages for the good Samaritan’s car yet.

The case remains under investigation. Thornton will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

