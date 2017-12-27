Comedian Kountry Wayne performing in Columbia for New Years weekend

Officials in Sumter are investigating after a fire killed one and injured another, the Sumter Fire Department said early Thursday morning. Sumter firefighters were called to the scene at a home on Franklin Street around 1 a.m. and found the home ablaze. Details remain limited, but fire investigators say a 68-year-old woman was killed in the blaze. A 71-year-old was injured and flown out to a nearby burn center to receive treatment. The Sumter County Coroner's Office has not yet ide...