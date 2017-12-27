Comedian Kountry Wayne performing in Columbia for New Years week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Comedian Kountry Wayne performing in Columbia for New Years weekend

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Comedy House) (Source: Comedy House)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Help is on the way Columbia!

Comedian Kountry Wayne is returning to the Midlands to perform at the Comedy House. Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have all the details, including where you can get your ticket, here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly