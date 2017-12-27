Deputies: Man drugged woman, sexually assaulted her in his hotel room

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who drugged a woman and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

According to the sheriff's department, they are seeking Travis Ronnell Brown, 29, on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, and petit larceny.

Brown, sheriff's investigators said, drugged the victim at a nightclub and took her back to the Microtel Inn to sexually assault her back on Nov. 10, 2017. Deputies also believe Brown stole some of her belongings before fleeing the scene in a 2003 Ford F-250 with the South Carolina license plate tag 893 7LR.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

