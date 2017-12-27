Grinchy group breaks into home and steals presents right from under Christmas tree

Being the victim of a break-in is not fun. Add the fact that the break-in occurred just two days before Christmas and you have a recipe for heartbreak. That's what happened to one Richland County resident.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a group of several men who broke into a home at the 300 block of Curvewood Road and made off with $4,500 worth of Christmas presents under the tree on Dec. 23.

However, the suspects were captured on surveillance footage inside the home.

Sheriff's investigators said the group stole electronics, clothing, and jewelry in the caper.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

