15-year-old identified as driver killed in fatal Midlands accident

A 15-year-old was killed in a Fairfield County car accident, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Mykel Beaufort of Winnsboro died in the accident that happened on Highway 34 late Tuesday around 5 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Beaufort was driving collided with a 2005 Crown Victoria after Beaufort lost control of his car and over-corrected into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the other car was injured, but not seriously. Beaufort died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

