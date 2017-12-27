DOT officials remove, replace state road signs vandalized with Nazi, anti-Semitic symbols

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have removed or repaired two road signs that were defaced and vandalized with Nazi and anti-Semitic symbols over the Christmas holiday.

According to Lexington County Sen. Katrina Shealy, DOT engineers were out at the scene on Pond Branch Road early Wednesday morning to fix the issue.

Residents and passers-by spotted Nazi logos, symbols, and acronyms spray-painted on state highway signs near Pond Branch’s intersection with Boiling Springs Road.

“I was in complete disbelief, so I had to do a U-turn go back and see it again, you know, and take pictures just to make sure I actually saw what I saw,” said Marshall Harris, who was returning home to Atlanta after celebrating Christmas in Lexington County, when he sent WIS those pictures around 3 p.m. Christmas day. “It’s very, you know, ignorant and disrespectful, and it kind of shocked me that in the 21st century – the year 2017 – that there’s still people with that kind of mentality. If I was a resident of that area. I would be outraged. I would be calling the police saying, ‘Take that down immediately. Cover it up with something.’

Officials were alerted to the presence of the imagery and took action to remove them.

