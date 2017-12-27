How The Glitch Stole Christmas: Angry lotto players demand answers over false Holiday Cash wins

The Holiday Cash game glitch awarded thousands of dollars over the Christmas holiday that lottery officials say shouldn't have happened. (Source: WIS)

People who believed they were big winners in a simple South Carolina Education Lottery game over the Christmas holiday were angry to discover that they won't actually win anything.

That's because a computer glitch awarded many would-be lucky lottery winners thousands of dollars through the Holiday Cash game.

According to lottery officials, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the ticket. That ticket would result in a top prize of $500. Obviously, that should not have been the case, lottery officials said in a statement Tuesday.

"As soon as the issue was identified, the Add-A-Play game was suspended immediately to conduct a thorough investigation," a statement said. "Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error."

Lottery officials immediately suspended Holiday Cash until further notice until the glitch is reviewed.

Still, that didn't stop angry lottery players from all over South Carolina from heading to the main Columbia office Wednesday morning. A line of players formed outside the lottery office to demand answers.

Lottery officials said late Tuesday they are looking to have an announcement on the issue later this week.

