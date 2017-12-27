Officials: Space heater too close to couch causes fire

A family of six is being helped by the American Red Cross after a space heater too close to a couch caused the couch to catch fire, according to the Sumter Fire Department.

According to Battalion Chief Joey Duggan, that fire happened on Russell Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Details remain limited, but investigators believe the couch caught fire as a result of the space heater and the occupants worked to quickly extinguish it.

In all, officials say the fire caused $1,200 in damages -- mostly to the couch. The home itself was not seriously damaged.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.