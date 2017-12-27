Officials: Space heater too close to couch causes fire

Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
Corporate windfall: US industries can start counting their benefits from tax law.More >>
Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.More >>
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail, stole a vehicle and took off to his home state of South Carolina.More >>
A 15-year-old was killed in a Fairfield County car accident, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.More >>
South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have removed or repaired two road signs that were defaced and vandalized with Nazi and anti-Semitic symbols over the Christmas holiday.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
People who believed they were big winners in a simple South Carolina Education Lottery game over the Christmas holiday were angry to discover that they won't actually win anything.More >>
Although a new tax code on the books is set for 2018, there are some things tax professionals recommend you do before the new year.More >>
