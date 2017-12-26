Swastikas, anti-Semitic symbols appear Christmas day on some Midlands signs

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Along a busy Pond Branch Road, between Red Bank and Pelion near Edmund, they’re hard to miss -- not one spray-painted Swastika, but at least three.More >>
Although a new tax code on the books is set for 2018, there are some things tax professionals recommend you do before the new year.More >>
Old man winter is coming a bringing a few of his friends! Arctic air will be moving into the state with daytime highs only in the lower to middle 40's and lows in the 20's for the next several days!More >>
Have you noticed that little pile beginning to grow in your living room? Well, before you know it – it’ll be a full blown stack of stuff that you don’t have a place for.More >>
