Swastikas, anti-Semitic symbols appear Christmas day on some Midlands signs

Along a busy Pond Branch Road between Red Bank and Pelion near Edmund, they're hard to miss: not one spray-painted Swastika, but at least three.



There are other hateful Nazi logos, symbols, and acronyms too. They appear in black, bold paint on several signs near Pond Branch’s intersection with Boiling Springs Road. There’s the logo of the ‘SS,’ Adolf Hitler’s protection squadron, on a couple of the signs. One on, there’s the initials A.B., which is most likely an acronym for the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist group.



“I was in complete disbelief, so I had to do a U-turn go back and see it again, you know, and take pictures just to make sure I actually saw what I saw,” said Marshall Harris, who was returning home to Atlanta after celebrating Christmas in Lexington County, when he sent WIS those pictures around 3 p.m. Christmas day. “It’s very, you know, ignorant and disrespectful, and it kind of shocked me that in the 21st century – the year 2017 – that there’s still people with that kind of mentality. If I was a resident of that area. I would be outraged. I would be calling the police saying, ‘Take that down immediately. Cover it up with something.’”



Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the two vandalized traffic signs should be replaced Wednesday.



The other affected sign belongs to a father and son piano-tuning duo. The two said they’ll repaint their sign soon.



“It hurts me. Why in the world would you want to do something like that?” said Shelton Orcutt.



“Well, I think it’s kind of rude to do something like that to an old fellow like me,” added his father, Edwin.



Both hope the hateful vandal will think twice – and get some help – before striking again.



If SCDOT can’t scrub the paint off – and has to replace them entirely – it’ll cost taxpayers a couple hundred dollars. If a culprit is caught, he or she might have to pay restitution.



Tuesday evening, a Lexington County deputy was seen photographing and documenting the vandalized signs.

.@KatrinaShealy tells me if the state doesn’t clean/replace the vandalized signs in her district tomorrow, she’ll spray paint over the Swastikas & anti-Semitic symbols herself. @wis10 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/2psqSJBj5e — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) December 27, 2017

dot promises it will be handled — Katrina Shealy (@KatrinaShealy) December 27, 2017

