Gamecocks arrive in Tampa for Outback Bowl

Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.More >>
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?More >>
ESPN recently provided a breakdown of the Outback Bowl with a team that’s not playing in that game.More >>
Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson visited Michigan on Saturday. He made his departure from Oxford official on Monday.More >>
After one year with Mississippi Gulf Coast, a former LSU defensive back is taking his talents to another SEC West power.More >>
A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired SMU's Chad Morris to become the school's new football coach.More >>
