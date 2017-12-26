Gamecocks arrive in Tampa for Outback Bowl

With the Outback Bowl just days away, the South Carolina Gamecocks arrived in Tampa with Michigan on their minds.

“We’ve got really one extra day of practice for a normal game week, which we’ll utilize tomorrow – a lot of good-on-good work,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “We’ve already got the gameplan in. Now, we’re going to go back through it again. That’s sort of what I’m used to being around as an assistant coach and a head coach and it’s worked very well for us.”

The Gamecocks began preparing for their bowl game against the Wolverines a little over a week ago before the holiday break. Now, the players are ready to get back to work in search of their fourth Outback Bowl win in five appearances.

“I think our guys have been great,” Muschamp said. “We had a great week in Columbia. We had a very tough, physical week, and that’s what it needed to be. I’ve been extremely pleased with our approach.”

Carolina holds a 2-1 series lead over Michigan on the gridiron. Their last meeting also took place at the Outback Bowl in 2013. However, the Gamecocks aren’t resting on past accomplishments knowing this Michigan can present a lot of problems based on the schemes they run.

“You start with their front seven defensively,” Muschamp said. “They’re extremely talented, very well-coached. It’s a little different matchup for us for our defense versus their offense, with a lot of two-back looks that they give and the hard play-actions they get off that. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I like our approach. The guys were focused when we practiced and we handled ourselves extremely well. We need to have another good week down here to get prepared for the game.”

South Carolina will face Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff will take place on New Year’s Day at noon.

