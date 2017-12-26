Two-county chase ends with 18-year-old's arrest on Christmas mor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two-county chase ends with 18-year-old's arrest on Christmas morning

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Cortez Whitener (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Cortez Whitener (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Kershaw County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old after they say he led police on a two-county pursuit after a traffic stop. 

Deputies say Cortez Whitener of Jenkinsville is facing multiple charges including failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest. 

Authorities say the incident happened early Christmas morning.

Whitener is currently being held at the Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly