Two-county chase ends with 18-year-old's arrest on Christmas morning

Kershaw County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old after they say he led police on a two-county pursuit after a traffic stop.

Deputies say Cortez Whitener of Jenkinsville is facing multiple charges including failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest.

Authorities say the incident happened early Christmas morning.

Whitener is currently being held at the Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

