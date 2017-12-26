SLED chopper, bloodhound unit capture would-be Christmas Day car bandits, sheriff says

A busy morning in Kershaw County ended with the arrest of two people sought after a homeowner caught them trying to break into his car, according to the sheriff's office.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said Quinton Jovon Gresham, 21, and Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 17, were apprehended late Monday after deputies say they attempted to break into a man's car.

Matthews said the homeowner spotted the duo in the act around 7 a.m. before one of them fled the scene. However, Matthews said, the second suspect was held at gunpoint by the homeowner until he ran off as well.

It took SLED's helicopter and the sheriff's office's bloodhound team to catch the pair in Elgin.

Despite his arrest, Matthews said Grisham boasted to deputies that he didn't care if he'd been caught because he was able to get out of jail 3 months later after his arrest on a previous charge.

Grisham was also apparently suffering from a wound to his face he received after he and Robinson wrecked a stolen Camaro earlier that morning, Matthews said.

Both men are detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

