An ongoing dispute between two family members led to a stabbing on Christmas Day

A Christmas argument turned violent in Sumter where police there are investigating a stabbing incident between two family members.

According to the Sumter Police Department, that incident happened Monday just after 3 p.m. at the 600 block of Antlers Drive.

Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed by a 36-year-old family member due to an ongoing dispute.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges appear to have been filed in this case yet.

