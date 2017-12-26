SC senator wants bigger fine for slow left lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - One South Carolina lawmakers wants to increase the fine for drivers who go slowly in the left lane.

State Sen. Ross Turner says his 200-mile round trip commute from Greenville to Columbia helped convince him of the need for a South Carolina law similar to one that took effect last month in Oklahoma.

Turner's bill would increase the fine for driving less than the speed of normal traffic in the passing lane of a multi-lane highway by $200.

Turner told The Post And Courier he isn't sure how his proposal might be enforced, but he wants to send a message to slow drivers who clog the left lane.

Troopers wrote 1,132 tickets under the existing law last year, but the law also includes other violations like crossing the center line.

