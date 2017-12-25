Suspect wanted in Lexington Co. manhunt apprehended

We received reports from several viewers of a manhunt happening near the LongView subdivision in Lexington County Thursday night.

We received reports from several viewers of a manhunt happening near the LongView subdivision in Lexington County Thursday night.

Lexington Co. manhunt ends with subject still on the run

Lexington Co. manhunt ends with subject still on the run

Deputies in Lexington County have arrested a man wanted on several charges including domestic violence.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Larry Christopher Richburg was captured on Christmas morning. Richburg ran away from deputies during a traffic stop on Thursday.

After searching near Longs Pond Road and Arrie Lane on Thursday, officials ended their search.

Richburg faces charges of domestic violence, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.