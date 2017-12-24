Last minute shoppers scramble for gifts on Christmas Eve

It's one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year!

Last minute shoppers scrambled to get their final Christmas gifts out at the Village at Sandhill mall on Sunday.

Many say it's all a part of the holiday tradition - the long lines, the big crowds, and even a trip to the movies.

The parking lot was packed as shoppers walked along the sidewalks of the outdoor mall.

Teresa Kelly said while she did some online shopping, she prefers to get a lot more hands-on.

"I actually like the brick and mortar. When you get quality salespeople, I like that. I like the fact that I can actually put my hands on it right then and there and if I need to get the gift bag then it's right there in my hand,” Kelly said.

Teresa said she also plans to see a movie for the Christmas holiday. Every year, that's her gift to herself.

