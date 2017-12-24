FIRST ALERT: Uncertainty remains in latest winter weather forecast

Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
The White House press secretary said there is no "singular reason" why Trump hasn't extended a state visit invitation yet but added that the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
Although a ‘White Christmas’ is not in our forecast here in the Midlands, we may get a chance to see some snowflakes later in the week.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for the new FBI director.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
