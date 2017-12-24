FIRST ALERT: Uncertainty remains in latest winter weather forecast

In typical winter fashion nothing is what it appears to be with development of storm systems!

The forecast confidence in the development and intensity of a potential winter storm by Thursday into Friday is waning as there continues to be huge uncertainty in the track, timing and moisture available with the expected storm. To that end, for now, we have lowered precipitation values for Thursday and Friday. What not is waning is the fact we’ll see much colder air over the state for several days.

We’ll have enough cold air in place that anything that falls from the sky will end up a wintry mix of precipitation early morning through midday Thursday. This could be anything from Sleet, Sleet/light snow to Freezing rain. This will be a changing situation so it’s important to pay close attention to the forecast the next 24-36 hours.

Forecast:

Today : Sunshine and cool with highs in the lower 50's.

: Sunshine and cool with highs in the lower 50's. Tonight: Fair with lows in the middle 30's.

Fair with lows in the middle 30's. Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cooler with highs near 50.

Increasing clouds, cooler with highs near 50. First Alert Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's.

Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's. First Alert Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and rain early. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Highs in the low to middle 40's with a 40 percent chance of rain.

