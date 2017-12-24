FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings cold air, but less potential for wintry weather

Strong and very cold high pressure will move into the state by Wednesday, bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the winter season with well below normal daytime highs and night time lows.

Along with the cold air will be a number of disturbances that will come and go giving us opportunities of some winter precipitation. The key with these systems is how much moisture they will have as they move across the state. The air with the cold high is mighty dry, so these storms would have to overcome the entire column of dry air to get anything to fall from the sky. This makes for a challenging forecast and one that will have many changes and updates over the next several days.

The cold air will be around for at least 7-8 days with another shot of cold air by Sunday into early next week.

We’ll see a few showers this morning as a weak system moves through ahead of a cold front. Mostly showers however, a few areas of sleet is possible before skies clear by midday.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through midday (some areas of sleet possible) clearing late. Highs upper 40's.

Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through midday (some areas of sleet possible) clearing late. Highs upper 40's. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 20's.

Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 20's. First Alert Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Rain developing far southern and eastern Midlands by late evening. Rain could be mixed with sleet and areas of freezing rain. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Highs upper 30's

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Rain developing far southern and eastern Midlands by late evening. Rain could be mixed with sleet and areas of freezing rain. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Highs upper 30's Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs lower 40's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.