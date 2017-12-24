FIRST ALERT: Slight chance for freezing rain, but what about Monday's system?

Cold high pressure has settled in for a long winter's nap across the southeast and well below normal temperatures will be here for several days. A reinforcing shot of cold air by Sunday will allow us to see the teens for overnight lows by Tuesday morning.

A few disturbances will try and develop over the next few days as well, giving us a chance of winter precipitation late today and again by Monday.

Today’s chance of winter weather will be light Freezing Drizzle late tonight as a weak system moves to our south. If anything forms, it would be the far eastern and southern Midlands.

But it's the next system that's giving us a bit of pause. It will form to our south by late Sunday into New Year’s Day. Depending how much moisture the system is able to move to the north will depend if we see anything at all. If it’s able to give us just a little moisture, it would be an all snow event. Light snow, but, nonetheless, it will be snow!

The real issue for us will be the unseasonably cold air. We get cold snaps during the winter, however, this one is a big and will last well into next week.

The forecast remains changeling the next few days as we wait for the development, track and intensity of possible storms.

Forecast:

First Alert Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle mostly eastern and southern midlands. Lows middle 20's.

Friday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs upper 40's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.