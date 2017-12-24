FIRST ALERT: No snow on Christmas, but what about the rest of the week?

Although a ‘White Christmas’ is not in our forecast here in the Midlands, we may get a chance to see some snowflakes later in the week.

The temperatures for Christmas Eve are expected to stay in the sixties with some morning showers set to move out of the area by the late afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees by Monday as a front crosses the area which will help to usher in cooler temperatures. Christmas morning will see temperatures in the upper thirties and lower forties and highs in the afternoon will rise to the low fifties under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will see the same kind of weather as Monday, but changes will begin to move in as we approach the middle of the week.

Both Thursday and Friday have been labeled as 'Alert Days.' Cold air will start to bear down from the north while a building storm system will begin to pull in from the south. The two combined could lead to a possible wintry mix late Thursday into Friday.

It's still very early in the forecast, so exact totals and timing will be fine-tuned as the week progresses.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

Christmas Eve: Early Showers Ending. Partly Sunny. Above average. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Wind: SW 5-10mph

Christmas Day: Cooler. Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 5-10mph.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Continued Chilly. Partly-Mostly Sunny. Highs low 50s.

Thursday - Friday: ALERT DAYS. Possible wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s. ?

