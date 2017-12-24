FIRST ALERT: Moisture the key in any potential late week winter precipitation

Strong and very cold high pressure will move into the state by late Wednesday, bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the winter season with well below normal daytime highs and night time lows.

Along with the cold air will be a number of disturbances that will come and go giving us opportunities for some winter precipitation. The key with these systems is how much moisture they will have as they move across the state. The air with the cold high is mighty dry, so these storms would have to overcome the entire column of dry air to get anything to fall from the sky. This makes for a challenging forecast and one that will have many changes and updates over the next several days.

The cold air will be around for at least 7 to 8 days with another shot of cold air by Sunday into early next week.

Wednesday a disturbance bought a few cold rain showers to the area. They will continue to exit the region and dry conditions will move in for late Wednesday and early Thursday before the next disturbance moves in Thursday night.

Late Thursday into Friday, another disturbance will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and bring a few showers and a wintry mix to the southern and eastern most counties in our viewing area. No accumulation is expected, because the moisture will be limited through the entire event.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 20's.

Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows upper 20's. First Alert Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Rain developing far southern and eastern Midlands by late evening. Rain could be mixed with sleet and areas of freezing rain. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Highs low 40's

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Rain developing far southern and eastern Midlands by late evening. Rain could be mixed with sleet and areas of freezing rain. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Highs low 40's Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs upper 40's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.