FIRST ALERT: Latest update shows wintry mix set for early Friday morning

Old man winter is coming a bringing a few of his friends! Arctic air will be moving into the state with daytime highs only in the lower to middle 40's and lows in the 20's for the next several days!

Along with the cold air, we’ll see several disturbances that will develop and move our way over the next 7 to 10 days. The first coming late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few showers mostly east of Columbia.

A stronger system develops by late Thursday into Friday, those are First Alert days for the potential of a Wintry mix between 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

The biggest threat would be light freezing rain and sleet. We’ll have enough cold air in place that anything that falls from the sky will end up a wintry mix of precipitation late Thursday night ending Friday midday. At this point the system doesn’t look like it has too much moisture to be a major storm. However, any amount of freezing rain and sleet could cause a number of issue for us from dangerous road conditions to possible power outages. As with any winter storm, things change and can change quickly (for the better or worse) stay with the First Alert weather team for the very latest.

Forecast:

Today : Sunshine and cool with highs in the lower 50's.

: Sunshine and cool with highs in the lower 50's. Tonight: Fair with lows in the middle 30's.

Fair with lows in the middle 30's. Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cooler with highs near 50.

Increasing clouds, cooler with highs near 50. First Alert Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's.

Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's. First Alert Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and rain early. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Highs in the low to middle 40's with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.