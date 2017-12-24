FIRST ALERT: Coldest air in years to blast the Midlands as winter storm chances fizzle

Yes, it gets cold in the winter, however, the cold coming in next week could be something we’ve not seen here in the south for a very long time.

The air coming into the lower 48 states and into the south is arctic air. This air mass is coldest air in the atmosphere -- colder than polar air -- well below normal temperatures will be here for several days starting Sunday through Thursday of next week.

We could very well see record low temperatures and a number of other related cold weather problems pop up during this cold spell. Overnight lows will be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Frankly, I think we could see lows in a few places around 10 degrees.

The chance of a winter storm brewing over New Year’s day has now gone bust, with much of the moisture falling apart. The next chance of any winter precipitation would be Wednesday. However, this too, looks very slim at this point. We will continue to watch the possibility of something taking place next week closely. The real weather story for us, much of the country as well, will be the harsh cold temperatures.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs middle 40's

Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs middle 40's Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows middle 20's

Mostly clear and cold. Lows middle 20's Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs middle 50's

Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs middle 50's Sunday: Sun and clouds, blustery and colder. Highs lower 40's (Wind chill will make temperatures feel like middle 30's)

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.