FIRST ALERT: Chance of wintry mix decreases for Midlands

Old man winter is coming and bringing a few of his friends! Arctic air will be moving into the state with daytime highs only in the lower to middle 40's and lows in the 20's for the next several days!

Along with the cold air, we’ll see several disturbances that will develop and move our way over the next 7 to 10 days. The first coming late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few showers mostly east of Columbia.

A stronger system develops by late Thursday into Friday with the potential of a Wintry mix between 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

The biggest threat would be light freezing rain and sleet for extreme eastern counties after midnight. We’ll have enough cold air in place that anything that falls from the sky will end up a wintry mix of precipitation late Thursday night ending Friday morning. However, the chances of seeing this in the Midlands has begun to decrease.

The entire system is expected to begin clearing out before sunrise Friday morning.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with lows in the middle 30's.

Cloudy with lows in the middle 30's. Wednesday: Cloudy. A.M. showers with highs in the upper 40's with overnight lows in the 30's.

Cloudy. A.M. showers with highs in the upper 40's with overnight lows in the 30's. First Alert Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's.

Cloudy and colder with a 40 percent chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m to 10 a.m. Highs in the lower 40's. Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and rain early. Rain could be mixed with sleet. Freezing rain is possible 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Highs in the low to middle 40's with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.