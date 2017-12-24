FIRST ALERT: Chance of wintry mix decreases for Midlands

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Although a new tax code on the books is set for 2018, there are some things tax professionals recommend you do before the new year.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Old man winter is coming a bringing a few of his friends! Arctic air will be moving into the state with daytime highs only in the lower to middle 40's and lows in the 20's for the next several days!More >>
Have you noticed that little pile beginning to grow in your living room? Well, before you know it – it’ll be a full blown stack of stuff that you don’t have a place for.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
Kershaw County deputies have arrested a 18-year-old man after they say he led police on a two-county pursuit after a traffic stop.More >>
