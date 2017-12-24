Man arrested after breaking-into ex's home and threatening her with a gun

A Newberry County man is facing multiple charges from the Lexington Police Department after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened her with a gun.

40-year-old Joshua Cassada is facing multiple charges including first-degree Domestic Violence, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and vandalism.

Officers say they responded to a home at the Cedarcrest Mobile Home Park, located at 366 Railroad Avenue, Saturday morning in response to a possible burglary in progress.

Once on the scene, a female victim told investigators that her ex-boyfriend, Cassada, had broken into her home and refused to let her leave. She said Cassada had a gun and she was scared that she would be hurt if she tried to escape.

The woman told officers that throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning Cassada would become angry with her and vandalized her home.

Officers found damage throughout the home including a television that was thrown against a wall, a broken window, and the Christmas tree pushed over. The woman also told officers that Cassada dumped kitty litter over her head.

Cassada managed to get away before deputies arrived. An extensive search effort was initiated with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Cassada was located at a family member’s home in Newberry by SLED.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. Officers say his bond was denied during a bond hearing Sunday morning.

