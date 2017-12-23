Former USC star teams up with SC lawmaker to provide presents for foster kids

A former Gamecock football star continues to give back to his community with the help of a South Carolina lawmaker.

On Saturday, Marcus Lattimore and his foundation teamed up with Senator Katrina Shealy's foundation, Katrina's Kids, to take children in foster care Christmas shopping.

The shopping happened Saturday morning at the Walmart on South Lake Drive in Lexington.

Katrina’s Kids is a non-profit organization that provided resources for foster children and children living in group homes.

Marcus Lattimore’s foundation works to provide Christmas to children in need all across the state. The past two years the foundation served kids in Georgetown and Blackville. This year the foundation is focusing on kids in the Midlands.

