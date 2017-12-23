Columbia firefighter arrested after pointing gun at wife, daughter

Investigators believe Kenneth Foster, 32, assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at her and her daughter. (Source: RCSD)

A firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department is facing multiple charges including second-degree domestic violence.

Deputies say the incident happened on Saturday at a home on the 7300 block of Middle Street.

Investigators believe Kenneth Foster, 32, assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at her and her daughter.

Foster has been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

