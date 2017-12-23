Teen driving stolen van, was being chased before fatal crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say a 16-year-old who died in a wreck last month was driving a stolen minivan and was being chased by police officer.

Spartanburg County deputies say Devin Waters was driving up to 60 mph in neighborhoods with 25 mph speed limits when the van ran off the road Nov. 28, hitting a utility pole and tree. Waters died in the hospital two days later.

An incident report says a deputy tried to pull over Waters after determining the Chrysler van was stolen from Polk County, North Carolina, on Nov. 12, but the teen driver sped up.

Authorities say the sheriff's office reviewed the deputy's actions and determined they did not violate sheriff's office policy.

