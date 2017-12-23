Richland Co. store employees put money together to feed homeless

A free cookout for those in need!

On Saturday, management at the Boost Mobile store on Broad River Road welcomed the homeless to have burgers and hot dogs.

This is the second time they’ve done this, and they say they plan to make it a regular event. The store manager says that they often have a group of homeless people who hang around the store or even sleep behind the building.

Instead of turning them away, Boost Mobile managers decided to welcome them in and feed them.

“I came from nothing. I’m established a little better now. So, I’m trying to give back to the community as much as I can,” Donte Scott says.

The managers paid for the cookout with their own money. They say they’re planning to continue this tradition every other weekend.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.