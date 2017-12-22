Lexington Co. deputies identify subject at the center of Thursday night manhunt

Deputies were searching for Larry Christopher Richburg after he fled from a traffic stop. (Source: LCSD)

Lexington deputies have released the identity of the man at the center of a manhunt that happened Thursday night near the LongView subdivision.

Deputies were searching for Larry Christopher Richburg after he fled from a traffic stop.

Richburg has three previous warrants on charges of domestic violence, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Thursday’s manhunt ended with Richburg still on the run.

Anyone with any information on where Richburg is located is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

