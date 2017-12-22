Multiple fundraisers set up for homeless good Samaritan who helped officer take down unruly suspect

The Columbia Police Department publicly thanked a good Samaritan who helped an officer take down a subject on Tuesday in a video that has gone viral. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

The good Samaritan who was caught on video helping an officer take down a subject is now receiving a lot of help from others through fundraisers in the community.

Cray Turmon was the man who helped Officer Ashley Hardesty by taking down a man resisting arrest on Tuesday. He was publicly honored by the Columbia Police Department on Wednesday.

Now, the community is taking over to honor Turmon, who lives at the Transition Homeless Center, through donations. A GoFundMe page was set up for him on Thursday with a goal set to raise $1,000. As of Friday afternoon, the page has raised more than $5,000.

“God Bless you!!! The world would be a much better place with more people like you,” read one of the many comments on the fundraiser website from people all over the country.

Transitions Homeless Center has also set up a way for people to donate to Turmon. The center has set up an account through their direct client assistance program called the “Phyllis Fund.” You can donate by going to their donation page and writing a note in the comment section saying, “Phyllis Fund for Cray.” The money donated will then be available for Turmon’s needs such as work supplies, clothing, and future rent.

Transitions said Turmon has multiple job interviews set for the upcoming week.

