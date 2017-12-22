Man charged with murder in connection with West Cola nightclub shooting

Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, is charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Rodney Leak at the City Nightz Bar and Grill at 2 a.m. on Dec. 17. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A Columbia man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a West Columbia nightclub on Dec. 17.

Christopher Jamel Brisbon, 27, is charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Rodney Leak at the City Nightz Bar and Grill at 2 a.m. on Dec. 17.

“Based on physical evidence at the scene, we were able to connect Brisbon to the crime,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Because we’re still working to determine who else was involved in this shooting, this investigation is ongoing.”

Brisbon was arrested on Thursday night during a traffic stop.

Brisbon is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, burglary, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree assault and battery, according to arrest warrants.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

