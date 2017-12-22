Home of beloved Cayce woman returned to family after volunteers rebuild

The Cayce Fire Department threw a surprise birthday party for Ms. Willia Dean Anderson, who is also known as Momma Dean. (Source: WISTV)

The home of beloved Cayce woman, the late Mrs. Willie Dean Anderson, was given back to her family during a ceremony on Friday. (Source: Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity Facebook page)

The home of beloved Cayce woman, the late Ms. Willia Dean Anderson, was given back to her family during a ceremony on Friday.

The Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity was working in the neighborhood and volunteered to rebuild the home after a May 2017 fire destroyed the home.

Momma Dean as she was known, was inside the home when the blaze began. One of her grandsons was able to rescue her.

Shortly after the fire, she celebrated her 105th birthday. She passed away in July.

Ms. Willia Dean Anderson had lived in her Lee Street home since the 1970’s when she retired from her job and moved to South Carolina. She was well-known by her neighbors and her community for opening her home to many over the years.

At the ceremony on Friday, her loved ones gathered to thank the community for their love, support, and dedication in rebuilding a home that meant so much to them.

“I just wish she was here to see this day, but I know she’s smiling down from heaven,” Stephanie Kelly said of her 105-year-old grandmother.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.