4 charged in armed robbery crime spree in Sumter

Four men have been charged in a string of armed robberies in Sumter. (Source: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

Four men have been charged in a string of armed robberies in Sumter.

The robberies began in August at a Bojangles' on Broad Street. At least 5 other incidents followed in which multiple people were assaulted.

Chase Bernard Nelson, 19, Malik Elijah Nelson, 18, Marion Shakur Rahman, 20, and James Earl Simon Jr., 29, each face charges ranging from conspiracy to attempted murder.

Items reported stolen in all of the cases included cash, jewelry, and cell phones.

The armed robberies started Aug. 8 at the Bojangles’ on Broad Street. Later in August, Star Barbershop, Gentlemen’s Barbershop and Rollerson Package Store were targeted. Peanut Enterprise was then struck by an armed robber on Sept. 13 during which one person was assaulted and injured.

The last incident happened Dec. 5 when a man was robbed and shot in the parking lot of Miller Arms apartments. The 31-year-old victim is recovering.

All four men are being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where bond was denied on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.