Tommy Brown fired as Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach

Tommy Brown has been dismissed as the head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson football team but will remain at the school as a physical education teacher, the Orangeburg County School District 5.

Dr. Jesse Washington, Superintendent for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five, provided the following statement:

After reviewing all aspects of our football program at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School over this past year, we have decided to go in a new direction. We thank Coach Brown for his many years of service to Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five and the football program at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. We will begin the process of selecting a new Head Football Coach immediately.

Last season, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins finished with a 3-8 record.

