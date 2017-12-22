This SC boy helping an elderly woman is the essence of the holiday season

Nikey Clyburn is one proud mother.

The Columbia woman and her son, 9-year-old Earvin, were at a Hartsville bank on Thursday when he noticed an elderly woman walking slowly on her cane. The woman apologized for leaning on Clyburn's car.

He thought she might need some help, so he jumped out and helped her. His mom captured Earvin grab her hand and help her around.

It's not much, but gesture touched this mother's heart, so she posted the sweet moment on Facebook.

Clyburn said the woman, whose name they did not catch, attempted to offer Earvin something for his assistance but he said helping her was enough.

It just warms our hearts to see great kids being great kids so close to Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.