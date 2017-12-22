Check out Elgin Lights this weekend and support Camp Kemo!

A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Obama administration's handling of a DEA program targeting drug trafficking by Iranian-backed Hezbollah.More >>
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russia-aligned hackers tried to raid the email of 200 journalists around the world.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Officials: Trump administration has approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles.More >>
Lexington deputies have released the identity of the man at the center of a manhunt that happened Thursday night near the LongView subdivision.More >>
Friends and family are remembering two brothers who lost their lives in a car crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lexington County Wednesday night.More >>
The good Samaritan who was caught on video helping an officer take down a subject is now receiving a lot of help from others through fundraisers in the community.More >>
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.More >>
