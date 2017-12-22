Wreaths Across America sends additional wreaths to Fort Jackson after delivery mishap

There were several upset volunteers at an annual ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery when there were not enough wreaths during the Wreaths Across America event.

The remaining wreaths were delivered Friday morning.

It was at the ceremony over the weekend where hundreds of volunteers found out that more than a thousand graves would not have wreaths put by them due to a delivery issue by the Wreaths Across America organization.

A spokesperson with Wreaths Across America Saturday, they told me a massive technical issue had affected their delivery process nationwide. In fact, they couldn't alert cemeteries ahead of time and some place didn't get wreaths at all but they made a promise to make it right.

Wreaths are here! Replacement #WreathsAcrossAmerica wreaths have been brought to Ft Jackson national Cemetery, this is a story we’ve been following this morning. pic.twitter.com/N66RVaPpeC — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) December 22, 2017

Carol Davis, the ceremony organizer for wreaths across America at Fort Jackson National Cemetery addressed a huge crowd of ceremony goers.

In her opening speech she stated that upon wreath delivery, they found out they would not be getting more than 1,300 wreaths.

Many viewers contacted WIS to see how they could help fulfill the orders.

Wreaths Across America say they have contacted every affected location that they know of, saying they will either fill the orders as soon as possible or credit them for next year.

