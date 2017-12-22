Midlands students to get job experience on cruise ship

A Midlands classroom is looking to get some job shadowing education, while on the open ocean and they need your help. (Source: WIS)

A Midlands classroom is looking to get some job shadowing education, while on the open ocean and they need your help.

The Occupational Credential Program at River Bluff High School in Lexington has partnered with the Royal Caribbean International Family to set sail in March.

The students have learning and health impairments, but they aren't letting that get in the way of their opportunities.

Each student spoke about their hopes, dreams and everything they will be able to accomplish during their trip. The students in Karen Rozmus’ class are months away from the experience of a lifetime.

Leading up the cruise they have watched a YouTube video of the ship they will set sail on. Eyes glued to a tv screen, instructor Rozmus explains what they are seeing.

"See those people in the blue shirts? Those are the employees," Rozmus said.

The “blue shirts” she mentions represent opportunities that will get the students ready for the workforce. Despite the challenges the students may face, in the occupational credential program, they learn life skills, how to create things, and how businesses operate.

“We have some autistic kids, we have down syndrome, we have other health impairments," Rozmus said.

Rozmus says they need to take the learning out of the Midlands, at least for a moment.

"A lot of our students don't have that knowledge of a world outside of Lexington so we partnered with the Royal Caribbean family,” Rozmus said.

She says she has been in talks with Royal Caribbean for 1-2 years now to job shadow Royal Caribbean employees who have some of the same needs her students do.



"They'll get to see what maybe they don't understand about themselves in another person that's similar to them," says Rozmus.



The job experience runs the gambit from food service, hospitality, photography and for some, like student Myia Hook, child care.

"I love working with little kids especially my 4-year-old cousin," Hook said.

Hook is a sophomore, but already has big goals when she finishes this program. Her classmate, Caleb Thompson, is still trying to narrow his choices.

"Embarkation debarkation, mechanical maintenance room, and photography are the four that I have," Thompson said.

Whatever their choices, it is clear they all believe this voyage will give them an avenue to succeed. In order to go on the job shadowing cruise, students in The Occupational Credential Program need your help.

If you would like to sponsor a student to be able to go on this trip, you're asked to call or email River Bluff High School.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.