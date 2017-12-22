Deputies: Argument outside of McDonald's linked to armed robbery; shooting was justifiable homicide

Richland County deputies are investigating an incident where one person was shot and later died.

Deputies say they were called to the McDonald's located at 7011 Parklane Road around 4 a.m. following an argument that led to a person being shot outside in the restaurant's parking lot.

The victim, identified as James K. Copeland III, 30, of Cumming, GA, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland in critical condition but later died.

Detectives say Sultan Battle was the man who shot Copeland, but the sheriff's department and the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office ruled the incident a justifiable homicide.

Battle has been charged with kidnapping and armed robbery for the moments leading up to the shooting. Detectives say Battle met a woman at the Quality Inn at 8140 Two Notch Road with the intent to have sex with and rob her. Battle stole cash and a cell phone from the victim and ran away.

The victim called an acquaintance and they tracked the phone down to the McDonald's on Parklane Road. The victim's friend demanded the stolen items back from Sultan and pulled a gun on him. Sultan pointed a gun at him in return and shot him.

Battle is booked to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing.

