Richland County files injunction to shut down Black Pearl nightclub

Richland County is following through on its threat to try and shut the Black Pearl nightclub down.

This move comes after two brothers were gunned down in the Black Pearl early Wednesday morning.

The nightclub is licensed as a bar, however, county leaders along with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said it's operating illegally as a strip club and has become a public nuisance.

According to court documents, a hearing has been set for January 16th.

The documents say Richland County is looking for a temporary injunction but ultimately will seek to close the club permanently.

The attorney for the club, Marc Whitlark, says the business is being unfairly targeted.

The owners have voluntarily shut down the Black Pearl while the recent murders are under investigation.

You can view a copy of the court documents below:

