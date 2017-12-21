Lexington Co. manhunt ends with subject still on the run

We received reports from several viewers of a manhunt happening near the LongView subdivision in Lexington County Thursday night.

WIS reached out to the Lexington Sheriff’s Department and we now know what all the commotion was about.

Captain Adam Myrick with the sheriff’s department said the manhunt was for a man who ran away from a traffic stop that night. Myrick said deputies later learned the man has warrants out for his arrest on charges of domestic violence, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under suspension.

Deputies said the search took place around the intersection of Longs Pond Road and Arrie Lane with the initial traffic stop happening nearby.

Residents in the area reported seeing multiple units out on the streets with some residents saying they heard a helicopter flying in the air assisting with the search.

The man was not located and deputies have since ended their search.

Myrick said the work on the case will continue.

Check back for updates.

We were searching the area for a man who ran away from a traffic stop. We subsequently determined there are warrants out for his arrest. The subject was not located and our search has ended. Our work on this case will continue. #LESM #LCSDnews https://t.co/oKrGtQrgYg — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.