Lexington Co. manhunt ends with subject still on the run

The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for the new FBI director.More >>
Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for the new FBI director.More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County have now arrested a man wanted on several charges including domestic violence.More >>
Deputies in Lexington County have now arrested a man wanted on several charges including domestic violence.More >>
The week bristled with action on taxes and Trump's words on the holiday, foreign policy, politics and more.More >>
The week bristled with action on taxes and Trump's words on the holiday, foreign policy, politics and more.More >>
We received reports from several viewers of a manhunt happening near the LongView subdivision in Lexington County Thursday night.More >>
We received reports from several viewers of a manhunt happening near the LongView subdivision in Lexington County Thursday night.More >>