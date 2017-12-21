Questions still remain after 2 arrests made in connection to Black Pearl shooting

Officials have arrested two men who are helping in their investigation on the double shooting that left two Columbia brothers dead, however, questions still seem to remain.

Two brothers, Trevonne Judge and Torance Peoples, were out celebrating a birthday at the Black Pearl when they were both shot to death in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he saw this tragedy coming and hopes that one day the sheriff’s department is able to take action on what he calls troubled nightclubs before more lives are lost.

“I hate to say it, but what we predicted came true the other night,” Sheriff Lott said.

Sheriff Lott said the Black Pearl nightclub had a bad reputation long before Wednesday’s shooting.

“That’s the frustrating part. We knew before this club - this strip club - ever opened, what it was going to be and the problems we would have. We fought to keep it from getting open. We fought the business license," Sheriff Lott said.

But an attorney for the nightclub, Marcu Whitlark, says the Black Pearl is not a strip club. He says it’s more like Hooters.

“We’ve strictly forbidden anything like nudity, prostitution, drugs. If we even get a hint that something like that is going on, the person is asked to leave and not to come back to the business," Whitlark said.

The sheriff, however, said, “We’ve got videotape of what the girls are doing inside and that’s not what Hooters does. So, I’ll have to disagree with him."

Deputies now have two people in custody, who they believe may help to solve the case.

“They’ve both been arrested on unrelated charges. So, they are in custody. So, we’re pretty confident that we’ve pretty much closed this case as far as catching those who were involved in it,” Sheriff Lott said.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Black Pearl said this was an isolated incident.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to convince neighbors, law enforcement, and everybody else that this is not Dracula over here. This is a business and it’s following the American dream and it's free enterprise and we’re trying to do it in accordance with the law,” Whitlark said.

