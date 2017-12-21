Questions still remain after 2 arrests made in connection to Bla - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Questions still remain after 2 arrests made in connection to Black Pearl shooting

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
Torance L. Peoples (L) and Trevonne J. Judge (R) in an undated photo. (Source: Family photo) Torance L. Peoples (L) and Trevonne J. Judge (R) in an undated photo. (Source: Family photo)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials have arrested two men who are helping in their investigation on the double shooting that left two Columbia brothers dead, however, questions still seem to remain. 

Two brothers, Trevonne Judge and Torance Peoples, were out celebrating a birthday at the Black Pearl when they were both shot to death in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he saw this tragedy coming and hopes that one day the sheriff’s department is able to take action on what he calls troubled nightclubs before more lives are lost.

“I hate to say it, but what we predicted came true the other night,” Sheriff Lott said.

Related: 2 arrested on unrelated charges helping with Black Pearl double murder investigation

Sheriff Lott said the Black Pearl nightclub had a bad reputation long before Wednesday’s shooting.

“That’s the frustrating part. We knew before this club - this strip club - ever opened, what it was going to be and the problems we would have. We fought to keep it from getting open. We fought the business license," Sheriff Lott said. 

But an attorney for the nightclub, Marcu Whitlark, says the Black Pearl is not a strip club. He says it’s more like Hooters.

“We’ve strictly forbidden anything like nudity, prostitution, drugs. If we even get a hint that something like that is going on, the person is asked to leave and not to come back to the business," Whitlark said. 

The sheriff, however, said, “We’ve got videotape of what the girls are doing inside and that’s not what Hooters does. So, I’ll have to disagree with him."

Deputies now have two people in custody, who they believe may help to solve the case.

“They’ve both been arrested on unrelated charges. So, they are in custody. So, we’re pretty confident that we’ve pretty much closed this case as far as catching those who were involved in it,” Sheriff Lott said.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Black Pearl said this was an isolated incident.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to convince neighbors, law enforcement, and everybody else that this is not Dracula over here. This is a business and it’s following the American dream and it's free enterprise and we’re trying to do it in accordance with the law,” Whitlark said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 08:06:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:59:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:49:23 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly