Downtown's Boyd Plaza to undergo renovations, but the ice rink is in limbo

Renovations are coming to Boyd Plaza in downtown Columbia. (Source: WIS)

Renovations are coming to Boyd Plaza in downtown Columbia.

The plans were approved this week and will be finished in conjunction with renovations at the Museum of Art and should be completed by November 2018. The improvements include:

A shaded/covered area for events on the north side of the museum with walls that will be able to be rolled down in the event of weather issues during events

A raised outdoor pavilion with tables, chairs and a staged area

Large trees to provide more shaded sitting areas with tables and chairs and places for sculptures

The entrance to the park will be eliminated for better security

The fountain will stay where it is, but the basin will be replaced

The renovations do not leave room for the Main Street on Ice Rink.

Right now, there is no word on what the future of the rink holds.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.