South Carolina's population passes 5 million and growing, says the US Census

The new report from the U.S. Census Bureau ranks South Carolina amongst the top 10 states for numeric growth from 2016 to 2017. (Source: WIS)

If you feel like there are more people moving to South Carolina, you may be on to something.

South Carolina's population has crossed the 5 million mark due to the number of people making South Carolina their home. The new report from the U.S. Census Bureau ranks South Carolina amongst the top 10 states for numeric growth from 2016 to 2017.

More than 64,000 people moved to South Carolina this year, placing South Carolina in tenth place on the list. Texas saw the largest number of people moving to the state with nearly 400,000 new residents.

