RCSD: 2 arrested on unrelated charges helping with Black Pearl double murder investigation

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they have arrested two men who are helping in their investigation on the double shooting that left two Columbia brothers dead.

The sheriff's department says the two people are being held on unrelated charges but are helping with their investigation on who shot and killed Torence Peoples and Trevonne Judge.

Investigators say Peoples was celebrating his birthday at the Black Pearl Club on Broad River Road early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say an argument inside the club led to a shooting outside. The owner of the club has closed Black Pearl voluntarily while the investigation continues.

RCSD has identified and arrested two individuals on unrelated charges. They are cooperating in the investigation on the Dec. 20th shooting at the Black Pearl Nightclub where two men were pronounced dead at the scene after an argument. pic.twitter.com/Cj6dYqtOWg — RCSD (@RCSD) December 21, 2017

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting stemmed from the illegal stripping that occurs in the club.

Following the shooting Wednesday morning, Lott said he reached out to Richland County attorneys to see if he could personally put a "damn padlock on the place" himself.

The county attorneys told him no.

