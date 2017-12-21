Pelion leader addresses disparaging comments from Richland Co. councilmember during 'Renaissance' presentation

Council Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson said she believes race is probably a factor in the reason why there is opposition to the Richland Renaissance plan. (Source: WISTV)

The County of Lexington board member whose district represents the Pelion community posted a video on Facebook addressing the perceived shade thrown to their community by a Richland County councilwoman earlier this week.

During a presentation on the much-anticipated Richland Renaissance project, Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson remarked that she didn't want to feel like she was returning to Pelion when coming home to Richland County.

The residents of Pelion didn't take kindly to those comments.

County of Lexington Councilman Scott Whetstone addressed the comments in a Facebook post on Thursday. In the produced video, Whetstone addressed the and boasted about the great happenings and people of Pelion.

"This video highlights many of the great things that are happening in the Pelion community, but only represents a small portion of the boundless movements we have made," he said.

