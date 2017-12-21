Brothers killed in deadly double shooting at Columbia nightclub known for illegal stripping

Richland County deputies continue to investigate the double shooting at an infamous nightclub where two men were killed.

Two brothers, Torence Peoples and Trevonne Judge, were shot and killed early Wednesday morning. Investigators say Peoples was celebrating his birthday. It happened at the Black Pearl Club on Broad River Road.

Deputies say an argument inside the club led to a shooting outside. The owner of the club has closed Black Pearl voluntarily while the investigation continues.

The deaths of the men have affected many, Asiaona Peoples, Torance's wife, says the pain of losing her husband is unbearable.

"It's a different pain," she said. "It's like, that's not my grandmother, that's my husband. The thought of laying my husband to rest, it hurts bad. It hurts."

Richland County Council members have been looking at ways to get the club shut down considering it a crime nuisance to the community. The club has appealed the county's efforts on that. It will ultimately be up to a judge to determine if the club will close its doors.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting stemmed from the illegal stripping that occurs in the club.

This recent shooting is now part of the 28 homicides reported so far in Richland County this year, compared to 27 homicides total last year and 17 back in 2015.

In total, in the city of Columbia, and Richland County, there have been 39 homicides reported so far this year, the same as in 2016.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

