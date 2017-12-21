Dawn Staley surprised with hometown street named in her honor

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is an Olympian, a Hall of Famer, and a National Championship coach - now her hometown has honored her in a big way.

Diamond Street from 23rd to 25th in North Philadelphia has now been dubbed Dawn Staley Lane. The official naming happened on Wednesday, and Staley was there to embrace her beloved community.

And now North Philly’s surprise for Coach. Diamond St from 23rd to 25th is now @dawnstaley Lane! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/BtGXNYHPxV — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) December 20, 2017

After the presentation, City Councilman Sharif T. Street surprised Staley with the honor of the street naming. Staley, who grew up at 23rd and Diamond routinely traveled the stretch in her youth to get to the recreation center to hone the basketball skills that would carry her to three Olympic gold medals, five WNBA All-Star selections and a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

What a scene at Hank Gathers Rec Center to welcome @dawnstaley home! So much ?? for and from Philly by our dream merchant ...who now has a stretch of her home street named for her. #respect #legend #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/QuF7f2DMYM — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) December 21, 2017

The honor happened as the Gamecocks were in Philadelphia to play the Temple Owls on Thursday. The case Staley donated to house the trophy has a plaque explaining the importance to Staley of displaying it at the Hank Gathers Center.

“To Moylan/Hank Gathers Recreational Center, Thank you for being the place where North Philadelphians can come to start making their dreams a reality," Staley said. "This place houses dedication, hope and love, and that is what a true Champion is made of! 25th and Diamond are where Dreams start! Love always, Dawn Staley.”

Coach @dawnstaley welcomed to the stage at Hank Gathers Rec Center, enters to ?????? “when a hero comes along...” ?????? #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Ypbjb49Dws — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) December 20, 2017

