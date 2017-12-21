Abandoned shoe led to arrest of attempted murder suspect in Aiken

Officers in Aiken County say a shoe found at the scene of a shooting led them to make an arrest of an 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder.

One person was hurt in the shooting but is expected to be OK.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says Nicholas Worthy, 18, is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting on the 400 block of Palm Drive.

Officers say the initial call was for shots fired and when they arrived on scene they found a pistol, a shoe, and marijuana. Not long after, officers saw a car traveling slowly down Palm Drive and saw a person get inside that car.

Officers add when they stopped the vehicle they found Worthy in the backseat with a shoe that matched the one from the crime scene.

